Miller Integrated Solutions promotes Eastwood

Katie Eastwood of Miller Integrated Solutions was recently promoted to environmental project manager/waste coordinator.

Katie Eastwood Miller Integrated Solutions Katie Eastwood Miller Integrated Solutions

She has been with the company more than four years as waste management specialist at the Eastern Region Total Refinery in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, area. Prior to Miller, she worked in varying managerial roles throughout Louisiana with industry-related agencies.

For more information, visit miller-is.com.