Miller Integrated Solutions promotes Eastwood

Katie Eastwood of Miller Integrated Solutions was recently promoted to environmental project manager/waste coordinator.

She has been with the company more than four years as waste management specialist at the Eastern Region Total Refinery in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas, area. Prior to Miller, she worked in varying managerial roles throughout Louisiana with industry-related agencies.

For more information, visit miller-is.com.

