MELTRIC adds Broman as new GM

MARK BROMAN, General Manager, MELTRIC Corp.

MELTRIC Corp. has added Mark Broman as general manager. The new role was created to facilitate the smooth transition in leadership to Broman following the managing director's planned 2021 retirement.

As leadership is transitioned, Broman will take over functional responsibility for manufacturing, engineering, finance, accounting, sales, marketing and all other business operations. He will be based in MELTRIC's Franklin headquarters.

