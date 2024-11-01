McGlynn elected as director-at-large on VPPPA Region VI Board

Chris McGlynn was elected as director-at-large on the VPPPA Region VI Board of Directors, representing OSHA VPP worksites in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

He also serves as Roco Rescue’s VPP program manager and continues to assist OSHA with onsite evaluations as a special government employee. Recently appointed secretary of American Society of Safety Professionals Region IV, McGlynn remains involved with the ASSP Greater Baton Rouge Chapter as past president.

