SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- ChlorTainer® has added sales veteran John McGehee to its industrial sales team. McGehee brings more than 28 years of sales experience to help educate those in industries working with gas or liquid chemicals on the safety solutions developed by ChlorTainer. He will work out of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, office.

For more information, visit https://chlortainer.com/industrial or call (800) 543-6603.