McDonald promoted to national service director with Power Storage Solutions

Power Storage Solutions has promoted Timothy McDonald to national service director.

Previously serving as regional service manager and field application specialist, McDonald has been a key contributor since joining the company. His extensive industry experience includes managerial, engineering and operations roles at Interstate Batteries, Lineage Power, Tri-Mc Enterprises and others.

