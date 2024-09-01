McCord appointed VP of government affairs with TCC

Texas Chemistry Council (TCC) has appointed Mia Garza McCord as its VP of government affairs.

McCord has nearly two decades of experience in Texas public policy, political campaigns, government relations, coalition building and running a non-profit think tank. She has served as chief of staff and legislative director in both the Texas House and Texas Senate, managing congressional and state legislative and fundraising campaigns. McCord served as the first Hispanic and first woman president of the Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute. Most recently, she was founder and president of Hourglass Strategies, representing corporate and non-profit clients, including TCC, before the Texas Legislature and state agencies. As VP, she will manage the government affairs team and lead legislative efforts at the Texas State Capitol.