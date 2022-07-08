Maxwell rejoins Pro-Surve as manager of rope access services

Pro-Surve Technical Services recently welcomed Michael Maxwell back to the company as manager of rope access services.

Maxwell’s extensive experience coupling rope access with various inspection and maintenance activities, together with his impeccable safety record gives both onshore and offshore clients the peace of mind they deserve and expect.

For more information, contact Michael Maxwell at mike.maxwell@pro-surve.com, or visit www.pro-surve.com or call (281) 922-0200.