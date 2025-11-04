Mat Tech Industrial Services expands leadership and client support teams

Expand Bobby Wheeler, Mat Tech Industrial Services

Mat Tech Industrial Services has welcomed Bobby Wheeler as its VP of operations.

Wheeler brings over 35 years of industrial services experience in the O&G and petrochemical markets. He previously served as director of operations — industrial services with HPC Industrial and as regional manager with Clean Harbors.



Katie Eastwood also joined the Mat Tech team as account manager for the Golden Triangle branch. She brings years of experience in environmental project management, hazardous waste coordination and client-facing operations. Certified in RCRA hazardous waste management and DOT hazmat ground shipping, Eastwood will assist customers with waste profiling, disposal and regulatory compliance. Based in the Beaumont/Port Arthur area, she will focus on helping industrial clients find safe, efficient and cost-effective waste solutions.