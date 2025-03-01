Marshall takes on program manager role with LyondellBasell

Chris Marshall has recently taken on the role of program manager, Turnaround Integration with LyondellBasell.

Prior to this, he held several key positions within the company, including contracts manager for global projects, North America turnaround procurement manager and regional procurement manager for Channelview/Lake Charles/Houston Engineering Center. Marshall also served as category manager for technical services and managed contracts with Marathon Petroleum and bp, demonstrating his extensive experience in project management and procurement within the petrochemical industry.