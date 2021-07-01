Marquis Industrial Services makes promotion, expands team

Marquis Industrial Services has promoted Todd Childers to vice president of its coatings division. Childers previously served as the coatings project manager. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the coatings division, including the startup of Marquis' new coatings facility.

Marquis Industrial Services has also added Matthew Nance as a business development representative. He will be responsible for developing and maintaining business relationships in the Texas Gulf Coast region.

For more information, visit www.marquisindustrial.com or call (979) 265-4480.