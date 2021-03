David Callahan, President, Marcellus Shale Coalition

Marcellus Shale Coalition (MSC) president David Spigelmyer recently announced his retirement after nearly 40 years of service to the natural gas industry and the past seven years leading the coalition. David Callahan, who most recently was a vice president with JKLM Energy and has served as vice chair of the MSC's executive board, will succeed Spigelmyer in the leadership role.

