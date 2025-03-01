Malinski joins AMECO as VP of business development and strategy

Doug Malinski has been named VP of BD and strategy with AMECO.

With over 33 years of experience across engineering, construction, maintenance, fabrication and EPC industries, Malinski has supported the O&G, power, chemical, mining, pulp and paper, infrastructure and pipeline sectors throughout North America. Before AMECO, Malinski held leadership roles focused on strategic growth, business development and account management, where he excelled in driving organizational success and fostering long-term client relationships.