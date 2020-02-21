LyondellBasell names new Houston-area site managers

LyondellBasell has made three new site manager appointments for its Houston-area manufacturing facilities.

Christopher Cain has been selected as the new site manager for LyondellBasell's Channelview Complex, following the company's appointment of Kim Foley as vice president, HS&E.

Stephen Goff has assumed the role of site manager for LyondellBasell's La Porte Complex and Equistar Pipeline Group, having previously served as the site manager of the company's Bayport Complex.

Anthony "Tony" Wood has been appointed site manager for LyondellBasell's Bayport Complex, following his tenure as site manager of the company's Matagorda, Chocolate Bayou and Victoria facilities.

