LyondellBasell's board of directors has appointed Peter Vanacker as its CEO.

Vanacker succeeds Bhavesh V. "Bob" Patel, who retired from the company at the end of last year. Vanacker brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role, including serving as president and CEO of Neste.

