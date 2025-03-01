LyondellBasell appoints Izquierdo as executive VP and CFO

LyondellBasell announced that Agustin Izquierdo, the company’s senior VP, Olefins & Polyolefins Americas & Refining, has been appointed executive VP and CFO.

Agustin Izquierdo, LyondellBasell

Prior to joining LyondellBasell in November 2022 as VP, Strategy & Finance, Intermediates & Derivatives, Izquierdo served in roles with increasing responsibility at BASF from 2009 to 2022, including GM, business director and VP, Planning, Finance and Digital. Prior to BASF, Izquierdo served in Morgan Stanley’s Investment Banking Division for nearly a decade.