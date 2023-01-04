Lodging Solutions, ITS promote Holt to GM

Mitch Holt was promoted to GM of Lodging Solutions and Industrial Tent Solutions (ITS).

Holt has nearly 20 years of experience in the rental industry, serving to transform the organization into an industry leader for temporary structures and emergency response services. As GM, he will oversee the daily operations of the sales, marketing and operations teams, working alongside department managers to develop strategies and product utilization for the company, as well as to ensure ITS’s goals align with customers for long lasting partnerships.

For more information, visit boltonholdingsllc.com.