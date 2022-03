Tommy Faucheux

After an exhaustive national search, the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) selected Tommy Faucheux as its new president.

A native Louisianan, Faucheux worked in government and public affairs at Dow Chemical Co. for nearly 15 years, most recently serving as director of state government affairs.

For more information, visit www.lmoga.com or call (225) 387-3205.