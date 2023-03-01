The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association(LMOGA)announced the election of Joel Noyes as new chair of the association’s board of directors in 2023.

LMOGA announces new board leadership

Noyes is senior manager, government and external affairs for Hess Corporation and a long-time member and LMOGA supporter.

“I am honored to serve as chair and look forward to building on the proud work of my predecessors to help secure America’s energy future,” Noyes said.

With nearly two decades of legislative, political, communications and executive-level corporate experience, Noyes serves as the lead for legislative initiatives at both the federal and state levels, providing policy analysis and advocacy on behalf of the company’s U.S. assets.

For more information, visit lmoga.com.