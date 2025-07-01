ExxonMobil has appointed Kate Lightfoot as plant manager of the Baton Rouge Complex Chemical Plant.

Expand Lightfoot to lead ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant Kate Lightfoot, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

Lightfoot began her career at the Baytown Chemical Plant and has held various technical, process and leadership roles, including site manager at both the Baytown Chemical and Olefins Plants — the first woman to hold the position at the former.

Most recently, she served as global marine supply chain manager at ExxonMobil’s headquarters in Spring, Texas.