Liebherr names Imakoji managing director of Liebherr USA

Liebherr has named Hirohito Imakoji as managing director of Liebherr USA, where he will join the executive management team.

Expand Hirohito Imakoji, Liebherr USA

In this role, Imakoji will oversee strategic planning and the execution of growth strategies for all corporate, finance and administrative functions integrated within the shared services at Liebherr USA. Imakoji brings over 17 years of experience within the Liebherr Group, having held key positions at Liebherr-Hong Kong, Liebherr-Sunderland Works in the UK, and Liebherr-Electronics and Drives GmbH in Lindau, Germany.