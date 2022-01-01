Liddar appointed senior VP of API's global industry services

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has promoted Anchal Liddar to senior vice president (VP) of global industry services (GIS), which is responsible for standards-setting, training, certification, publications and safety programs for onshore, offshore and refinery operations.

Liddar will oversee more than 100 safety and engineering professionals in Beijing, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Houston and Washington, D.C. In this role, she will oversee the natural gas and oil industry's standards development and suite of programs that drive safety, environmental protection and sustainability across industry operations.

