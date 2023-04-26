LGH North America welcomes Ryan Group as new VP of sales

Ryan Group, the new VP of sales at LGH North America, will serve as a member of the executive team alongside the VP of Support and the VP of Operations.

His primary function is to create sales objectives for North America and lead the regional sales managers with strategic direction to develop and implement the appropriate sales activities to meet or exceed those objectives.

For more information, visit rentlgh.com.