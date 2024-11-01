Levin named GM, Shell Polymers Monaca

Shell Deer Park GM Nate Levin will assume the role of GM with Shell Polymers Monaca in Pennsylvania.

During his tenure as GM with Deer Park Chemicals, Levin successfully led the site through its separation from the refinery, establishing a standalone organization built on 95 years of safe and stable operations. Levin is an East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) Board of Directors member and has been a strong supporter of EHCMA, industry and the community, taking on leadership roles within the board of directors, including helping to enhance citizen advisory panel participation.