Lara named site manager for LyondellBasell's Edison Plant

Armando Lara, LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell has appointed Armando Lara as the new site manager of its Edison Plant, overseeing more than 80 employees and contractors in his new role. With more than 24 years of manufacturing, maintenance and engineering experience, Lara previously served in corporate roles as global manufacturing chief of staff and associate director of engineering after multiple roles in chemicals and oil refining manufacturing sites.

For more information, visit www.lyondellbasell.com or call (815) 942-7474.