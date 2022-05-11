Lane, Greer join Shelton Services

Shelton Services Inc. recently named Tom Lane as its vice president of health, safety and training.

A proven leader, Lane boasts more than 25 years of experience in the hazardous chemical and industrial cleaning industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in occupational safety and health, as well as multiple certifications from BCSP. In his role, Lane will facilitate Shelton's continued commitment to safety.

Patrick Greer also recently joined Shelton in the role of director of engineering services. Greer holds a degree in chemical engineering and brings his unique and in-depth experience in vapor control to his new position. He is responsible for assisting in Shelton's work with chemical plants and refineries by identifying safe and effective solutions to their unique hazards. Greer will also empower Shelton's technicians by leading the company's in-house technical training program.

For more information, visit www.sheltonservices.com or call (281) 324-5100.