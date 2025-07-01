Lane and Laguna join Lodge Lumber Co.’s sale team

Lodge Lumber Co. welcomes Esmeralda Lane as its new sales and marketing administrator.

She brings prior administrative experience from Freeway Insurance Services. In her new role, Lane will coordinate and maintain Lodge’s internal and external marketing communications while playing a key role in supporting the sales team.

Lina Laguna, who has 18 years of experience with construction sales, is the new construction sales representative.

Her responsibilities consist of outreach to construction customers and creating new business opportunities.

