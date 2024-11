Klinger GPI welcomes its new BD manager for the Gulf Coast region, Tajinder Singh.

Based in Klinger’s Houston facility, Singh brings extensive experience in sealing products and deep understanding of the market. His expertise has been honed through previous roles, including BD manager with ERIKS North America, corporate sales manager with Lamons and VP of sales with 3S.