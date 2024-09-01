Kent welcomes Tanley as VP of engineering and projects, USA Operations

Scott Tanley has joined Kent as VP of USA Operations.

With over 30 years of experience in driving business successes in domestic and international markets, his career includes senior operational roles at Marathon Petroleum Co., KBR, Turner Industries Group and Stress Engineering. At Kent, Tanley will lead its U.S. business, focusing on EPC projects. He will oversee major projects, build upon existing alliances and relationships and ensure operational safety and excellence.