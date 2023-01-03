John Koegel appointed to new position with Arkema

John Koegel is Arkema’s new global manufacturing continuous improvement leader for coating solutions.

This position will focus on managing all aspects of the operational excellence project portfolio from idea generation, business case development, data analysis, implementation and sustainment of improvement projects to meet business level goals.

Koegel’s primary focus is to support coatings solutions for the Americas regions, including the acrylics business unit. In addition to the regional role, he will work with others in regional leadership roles to help coordinate and leverage the continuous improvement efforts for the company’s global coating solutions.

