Jennings welcomed as ABC Texas Gulf Coast president and CEO

ABC Texas Gulf Coast, along with Merit Shop Training Inc., announced Jessica Jennings as its new president and CEO.

Jennings brings over 15 years of experience in workforce development, nonprofit management and career and technical education. In this role, Jennings will advocate for and promote the merit shop construction industry by enhancing business opportunities through unified political action, business development and market expansion.