Industrial Tent Systems (ITS) and Lodging Solutions have been growing, and Mitch Holt has joined the leadership team as director of human resources.

He will use his passion for growth to help drive culture, team engagement and performance within the ITS and Lodging Solutions team. As a Navy veteran and rental expert of 20 years, Holt brings his experience within the rental community and temporary solutions market.

For more information, visit www.boltonholdingsllc.com or call (888) 995-4044.