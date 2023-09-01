ISTC announces new president and CEO

The Industrial Safety Training Council’s (ISTC) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Bobby Tupper as the organization’s new president and CEO, serving Texas campuses in Beaumont and Baytown.

Tupper is an Air Force Veteran who has spent the last 27 years working in the O&G industry. In this capacity, he will spearhead the council’s continuing efforts to further strengthen and enhance the safety culture of the Southeast Texas industrial region by managing and delivering the safety and compliance programs of over 80 owner sites across the Gulf Coast and beyond. He will also oversee ISTC’s management of the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable and serve as executive director of the Southeast Texas Plant Manager’s Forum.

