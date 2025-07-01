Ironclad names Brunetti as CEO

Ironclad announced that Joe Brunetti, who has served as the company’s president, has been appointed CEO. Brunetti brings more than 25 years of leadership and management experience, including working closely with boards of directors, acquiring and integrating companies, building high-performing teams, re-establishing financial credibility and driving double-digit revenue growth.

Joe Brunetti, Ironclad Environmental Solutions

His expertise includes leadership, employee development, organizational alignment, team building, finance, accounting and private equity. Before joining Ironclad, Brunetti served as president with CIRCON Environmental.