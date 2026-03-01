Ironclad announces key staff promotions in sales management

Ironclad Environmental Solutions has promoted several employees to strengthen its national and regional sales teams.

Drew Likins has been promoted to national account manager after nearly 15 years with the company. He previously served as a driver, site manager and outside sales representative.

Cari Gelal has been promoted to strategic account manager. Based in Nashville, she previously served as an outside sales representative throughout Tennessee and Alabama and brings over a decade of sales and marketing experience.

Keffian Smith has been promoted from branch manager to regional sales manager, central region, based in Baytown, Texas. He has been with Ironclad for more than six years and previously spent nearly eight years with Republic Services.