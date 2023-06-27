Ironclad adds Smith as branch manager, Eisenhart as procurement manager

Keffian Smith has joined Ironclad as branch manager.

With 15 years of experience, Smith provides waste management services and specialty-containment solutions to a wide range of industrial sectors. In his new role, Smith recruits, manages and maintains personnel while increasing revenue, maximizing operational efficiency and driving profitability. Formerly, Smith was with Adler Tank Rentals as operations manager.

Jami Eisenhart continues her six-year career with Ironclad after her recent promotion to procurement manager. Eisenhart began her journey at Ironclad as office/rental coordinator, fleet operations manager and branch operations manager. In her new role, Eisenhart will oversee Ironclad’s network of current and potential vendors. Eisenhart has 10+ years of experience in her field.

For more information, visit ironcladenvironmental.com.