Patricia Ruiz was recently promoted to operations manager of ION Science Inc.

Patricia Ruiz, ION Science

Her primary responsibilities will now include managing all daily internal aspects of the company and its offices; facilitating the hiring process; and overseeing HR matters, budget reporting and the disbursement of products. Previously, Ruiz served as ION Science's accounting manager.

