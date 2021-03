Brittney Washington, Shipping Receiving Technician, ION Science Inc.

ION Science Inc. recently welcomed Brittney Washington to the company in the role of shipping receiving technician. In this role, she aims to decrease the return merchandise authorization turnaround time for the service department and improve processes that may have become stagnant over the years.

For more information, visit www.ionscience.com/usa or call (877) 864-7710.