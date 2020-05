The Manufacturing Institute has recognized INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA Account Manager Sarah Tannahill with an Emerging Leader Award as part of the 2020 STEP Ahead Awards.

Sarah Tannahill, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA

The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry.

For more information, visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org or call (202) 637-3426.