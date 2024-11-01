Loren Eisenlohr has been named senior director of marketing and member relations at ILTA.

ILTA welcomes new director of marketing, member relations Loren Eisenlohr, ILTA

After working with ILTA in a consulting capacity for the past six years, Eisenlohr has joined the ILTA team in house. She will focus her marketing and communication efforts on continuing to evolve member relations and advocacy for the industry. Eisenlohr’s six years at ILTA were split in half, with three focused on brand experience at trade shows, and three engaged in social media management and member communication.