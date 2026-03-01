ILTA promotes Cruz as VP of government affairs

Jay Cruz has been promoted to VP of government affairs for the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA).
During his five years with the association, Cruz expanded his role to direct ILTA’s full advocacy agenda on Capitol Hill and before federal agencies. As the sole advocacy body for the liquid terminals industry in Washington, ILTA relies on Cruz to manage relationships with key congressional offices and the White House, draft policy comments on federal rules and lead member advocacy events nationwide.
