Andy Adams, CHMM, has joined IKON Environmental Solutions LP as the director of sales and marketing.

Adams brings 17 years of experience and will assist in the segmentation, targeting, and positioning of IKON's placement and services in the market, including client relationships, digital marketing footprint and reoccurring predictable revenue goals.

For more information, visit www.ikonenviro.com or call (281) 766-4566.