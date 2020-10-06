ICT makes organizational changes

× 1 of 2 Expand Brent Middleton, International Cooling Tower × 2 of 2 Expand Mark Burney, International Cooling Tower Prev Next

International Cooling Tower (ICT) has made two organizational changes to its management team. Brent Middleton is now ICT's CEO, providing oversight and strategic direction to the company and all its subsidiaries. Middleton previously served as COO of ICT, and he will continue to work out of the company's office in Edmonton, Alberta.

Mark Burney is now the general manager of Gulf Coast operations for ICT. He will be responsible for overseeing daily business operations in the Gulf Coast, while also providing direction and guidance to office and field personnel. Burney has more than 30 years of cooling tower industry experience, and he previously served as major accounts manager for ICT.

For more information, visit www.ictower.com or call (832) 780-6900.