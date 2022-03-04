ICT expands its team

Bruce Cheatham

International Cooling Tower (ICT) has made several key hires. Bruce Cheatham has been named operations manager for La Porte, Texas.

Cheatham has more than 30 years of industry experience. He will work out of ICT's La Porte office.

ICT has also hired Richard Mobley as a project manager. He has more than 10 years of project management-related experience. Mobley will work out of ICT's Deer Park office.

Sunstone Industrial, a subsidiary of ICT, has named Thomas Wolf as its manager. He will be responsible for managing the daily operations of the company. Prior to this role, Wolf served as operations manager for ICT.

For more information, visit www.ictower.com or call (832) 780-6900.