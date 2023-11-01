Hulgan transitions from Freeport to Dow’s Houston Hub

Dow has hired Sharon Hulgan as lead site manufacturing director for its Houston Hub.

In her 24 years with Dow, her previous roles include lead site manufacturing director at Freeport, Texas, senior site manufacturing director at Oyster Creek, Texas, and production director of Dow’s Deer Park site — a role that led to her the world’s biggest ethane cracker and serving as a site leader with responsibilities for some of Dow’s largest assets in Freeport.

