HollyFrontier Corp. has promoted Tim Go to the position of president and COO.

Go's responsibilities will include oversight of HollyFrontier's refining and lubricants and specialty products segments. Mike Jennings, who previously served as CEO and president of HollyFrontier, will continue to serve as CEO of HollyFrontier.

For more information, visit www.hollyfrontier.com or call (214) 954-6510.