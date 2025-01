Olivia Hogan, HSE coordinator at PCL Construction, was recently awarded the PCL Construction Peter Stalenhoef Scholarship.

This award is given to students in PCL’s Industrial Student Programs who demonstrate leadership, teamwork, a strong work ethic and a commitment to PCL’s values. Hogan began her career with PCL as a safety intern in 2023.