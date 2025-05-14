Higgins named marketing manager with Sparkling Clear Industries

Sparkling Clear Industries has named Katie Higgins as its new marketing manager.

She will oversee the development and execution of marketing strategies to enhance the company’s brand and engage industrial and commercial filtration clients. With a background in industrial B2B marketing, Higgins has previously worked as an associate art advisor at Saks Fifth Avenue and held positions in operations, project management and SEO marketing with Mansfield Marketing.

