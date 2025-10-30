Hess joins Chevron’s Board of Directors

Expand John Hess, Chevron

Chevron Corp. announced that John B. Hess has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Hess served as CEO of Hess Corp. from 1995 to 2025 and as chairman from 1995 to 2013. He led the company through its strategic transformation from an integrated oil company into a focused global independent exploration and production company. Hess is a member of the Board of Directors of Goldman Sachs and the Board of Trustees at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He previously served on the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board Quadrennial Review Task Force and as chairman of the Board of the American Petroleum Institute.