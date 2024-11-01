HES announces Schultz as chief strategy and transformation officer

Patrick Schultz has joined Heritage Environmental Services (HES) as chief strategy and transformation officer.

Schultz joins HES from Veolia North America, where he served as president and CEO of Veolia’s Sustainable Industries and Buildings business unit. Schultz will lead the development and implementation of HES’s strategic initiatives including evaluating and executing impactful initiatives to accelerate growth and establish the organization as a leader in industrial waste management solutions.