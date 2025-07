Rod Herrick, an industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, has been named Asia Pacific Operations senior VP for performance materials with Covestro.

Previously, he led major projects, including a $1.7B world-scale facility investment in Baytown, Texas.

Herrick has held leadership roles in plant operations, reliability and safety, serving as Baytown’s site manager and global head of HSE.